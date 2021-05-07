“We haven’t missed a season on anything”: VHSL Executive Director talks success of condensed high school sports season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — It was very uncertain if high school athletes throughout the nation would have their specific sports seasons due to COVID-19, but in Virginia, every kid has been able to.

Back in the fall, the Virginia High School League voted on a model to do a condensed high school sports season, which would give every sport a chance to have some sort of a season. No one knew how it would turn out, but after making it through the fall and winter seasons, it is safe to say that it has been a success.

“We have been able to provide every student athlete with an opportunity to play every sport,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun. “We haven’t missed a season on anything. We’ve been able to offer a championship for everything.”

No cancellations of any sports so far. That is quite a feat, especially when you think of some neighboring states not having seasons at all or not having playoffs of any kind.

Now that the spring season has begun, and the state slowly begins to loosen the restrictions, the VHSL has been able to do the same, allowing more fans to attend competitions.

“We’ve been able to involve more spectators and more parents, which is good for the kids and the community,” said Haun. “We’re just really excited and I’m just so glad that these student athletes are getting an opportunity.”