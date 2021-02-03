“We have to make sure we find the right one”: Mayhew, Hurney, Rivera talk about QB situation

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday, General Manager Martin Mayhew, Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney, and Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media.

The big question heading into the offseason for the Washington Football Team is what they will do with the quarterback position. It is no secret that this team is in dire need of one.

This offseason, there are plenty of quarterbacks on the market for Washington to choose from. That is, if they decide to go that way. Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke are still apart of the team and could possibly be the starting QB next year.

Mayhew, Hurney, and Rivera all gave their thoughts on the situation.

“We are going to look at everything and see is there other opportunities to improve our roster,” said Mayhew. “Whenever it is , we are going to get the right guy.”

“If you look, Alex Smith is 5-1 as a starter,” said Hurney. “We all saw what Taylor Heinicke played in the playoff game. First you start with evaluating your roster and then you look at the quarterbacks that are out there.”

“We have to make sure we find the right one,” said Rivera. “We want to make sure we do this right and we get it right.”