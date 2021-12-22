“We have a team that have been around for a while.” Boonsboro basketball surging forward with battle tested team

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a 65-45 loss on Monday night to the Walkersville Lions, the Boonsboro Warriors (3-1) are off to their best start since the 2006-2007 season.

“We have a lot of chemistry.” said senior Bryson Bwana. “Played really well in the summer league, and we knew going into this year. If we carried that play over, we would have a good season.”

Bryson is joined by six other seniors on the Warriors squad, as experience continues to be the dominant factor for Boonsboro’s early success in this season.

“We have a team that has been around for a while.” said Head Coach Andrew Dinterman. “We have a senior led group, and the big thing is we’ve developed some leaders over the last couple of years. And now they have a lot of varsity experience.”

Their varsity experience was hindered because of the shortened winter season, due to COVID-19, but in a way, the Warriors were able to focus more on their end goal as a program thanks to that extra time.

“What we were able to do last year really did help them.” said Dinterman, “In Washington County, we met virtually before we were in person. And I think those virtual sessions were even beneficial. We watched some film, we worked out, we talked about as a program what kind of culture do we want, and our expectations.”

As the senior-led program focused on improving, and elevating the standard for the Warriors; on the court, the team honed in on the defensive side of the ball.

“Coach always talks about defensive intensity, and having pride on defense. And I feel like defense wins game.” said senior Andrew Grey-Theriot.

“We pride ourselves on our defense, and we knew that if we stop their main scorer, we can take advantage of that.” said Bwana, “And we try to get out in fast break, get some transition points up, and play the game to our speed.”

For the Warriors to sustain their success, they have to make sure they are healthy, and healthy at the right time. As Dinterman explained, they want to play their best ball come February-March. But in order for that to happen, they need to focus on building the correct habits now.

“Its not all about what happens on the court.” said Dinterman. “Do these guys grow together over the next couple of months, and really play for each other.”