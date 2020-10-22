“We got to start faster”: Washington Football prepares for most important game of the year vs. Dallas

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Six weeks through the NFL season and the Washington Football Team is 1-5, losing five straight. But guess what? They are still only one game out of first place in the NFC East.

This week’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys is a big game for Washington. Dallas leads the division with a 2-4 record. So, this Sunday presents an opportunity for Washington to climb up the division standings.

“This is important,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “This is the most important game we will play as of now because it’s the one we are about to play.”

A problem with Washington this year has been the slow starts. Offensively and defensively, the team has not come out strong.

“We got to start faster as a defense and as a team,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “That’s something we have highlighted and put an emphasis on. I believe we are making strides and we will find out.”