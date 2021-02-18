“We got to leave everything out there”: Centreville boy’s basketball looks to win back-to-back state titles

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — Centreville boy’s basketball has been trying to prove themselves this entire year.

Last year, the Wildcats made it to the state finals, before the game was canceled due to COVID-19. Many people did not believe they should have been there, and many did not believe they would win the final if it would have been played.

This year, the team was on a mission to prove that they belong in the big games. That is exactly what they did.

Centreville is back in the state finals and will look to go back-to-back this Saturday at home against Potomac.

“We are trying to rest up and hydrate,” said head coach Kevin Harris. “We know the task ahead of us is a challenging one.”

Potomac comes in undefeated on the season, a tough opponent for a hot team like Centreville. But the team is ready to do whatever it takes to bring home the title.

“We just got to leave everything out there,” said senior Avery Ford. “It’s the last time this group of players is going to play together.”

For the players that were apart of the state championship team last year, they feel like there is some unfinished business. Many of them, like senior guard Chris Kuzemka, are playing this game for the seniors last year that were unable to play in the finals.

“I feel like we re playing two state championships,” said Kuzemka. “We are playing to validate both of them. To bring home pretty much two banners in one game.”