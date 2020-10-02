“We got to have short memory”: Spring Mills football looks to bounce back against Hedgesville

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) — Spring Mills football experienced something for the first time this year: a loss.

The Cardinals are looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss last week on the road. It was something this team didn’t think they would have to experience this early in the season. But the team is ready to move forward and use this loss as lesson.

“We go to have a short memory,” said Spring Mills senior QB Keon Padmore-Johnson. “That game is over. Nothing we can do about it. We got to play the next game.”