“We got depth, we got size”: George Mason men’s basketball is back at practice preparing for a possible season

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It has been over half a year since the start of the pandemic, and the last time we have heard from George Mason men’s basketball team.

They just started the Atlantic-10 tournament, winning in the first round against St. Joseph’s, before their season would come to an end due to COVID-19.

Now the Patriots are back at practice, and back in the gym for the first time since then.

“I just remember getting goosebumps walking on to the gym floor because I had not stepped in a gym in five months,” said George Mason men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen. “I know they are excited and you can see that in the energy they have in practice.”

The team returns a lot of starters to the court, with a lot of experience.

“We are very versatile,” said senior guard Javon Greene. “We have a lot of go-to’s. We have a lot of people that can do different things.”

“From the starters to the people coming off the bench, everybody produces the same,” said redshirt senior AJ Wilson.

Even Coach Paulsen believes this team is legit.

“I do think that this has the potential to be the best team that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Paulsen. “We got depth, we got size, we got size positionally more so than we have had.”

As of now, it is uncertain if we will have a college basketball season, but the Patriots know all they can do is do their part, stay healthy, and follow the protocols.

“As a team, we are just bought into making sure that we don’t shut down as a team,” said senior forward Greg Calixte.

“I said to the guys, I don’t want to wear a mask everyday in practice the whole time, but that’s a small price to pay, in my opinion, for getting to do what I love with the people I enjoy being with.”