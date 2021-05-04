“We get to play..” Maryland men’s lacrosse grateful for chance at postseason

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This Thursday, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team will suit up against the Michigan Wolverines for the third time this season.

The Terps won the regular season series against Michigan, beating them the last time 18-12 on the road. This time, Maryland will compete in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals against the Wolverines.

For Head Coach John Tillman, his positive attitude stems from the gratitude him, and his team feel for the opportunity to play in the season.

“We have to test everyday almost it seems like – and sometimes more than once a day, but we get to play. You know we have to wear masks at practice, the coaches, but we get to play. We only got to play big ten games, but we get to play. So knowing that we’re able to do this, cause we weren’t last year – to me it just gives you a positive perspective.” said Head Coach John Tillman.