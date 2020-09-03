“..We feel very confident across the board..” Spring Mills football excited to line up against experienced Washington Patriots

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – This Friday, the Spring Mills Cardinals will travel on the road to Washington High School in Charles Town, West Virginia; for their first Friday Night Lights football game against the Patriots.

The Cardinals return key starters from last season, including starting quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson, who returns from an ACL tear he suffered last season.

Head Coach Josh Sims says, “”We feel very confident in Keon Padmore-Johnson, we feel very confident in Chase Henson, we feel very confident across the board in our receiving core, especially Jake McCarron. Our offensive line has Zak Mcintyre holding it down at center. I’m very confident in that young man.”