“We control our own destiny”: Washington football prepares for five straight divisional games, hosts Dallas on Sunday

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — If the playoffs were to begin today, the Washington Football Team would be the 6-seed in the NFC and would be playing on Wild Card weekend.

The Burgundy and Gold are currently on a four game winning streak. What looked to be impossible before their bye week is now a possibility. Washington is only two games behind the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East division lead, and the two teams will square off twice in the next three weeks.

“This is what we wanted to do,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “We wanted to win, put ourselves at this, because at this point, we control our own destiny.”

Washington finishes the regular season off with five NFC East division matchups: Two against the Cowboys, two against the Eagles, and one against the Giants. It all comes down to this, and the team knows that they are right where they want to be.

“Every game is huge,” said QB Taylor Heinicke. “We are excited for the opportunity. We put ourselves in a good position to make a playoff run, so the guys are excited about that, and we’re just working towards that.”

“How we go out and play, the things that we do, gives us a chance,” said Rivera. “That’s all that we want is that chance.”

Kickoff Sunday at FedEx Field is at 1pm.