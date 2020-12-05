“We certainly are excited”: VHSL Executive Director ready to kickoff high school winter sports Dec. 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — All eyes are on December 7 in the state of Virginia. That is officially the kickoff of the Virginia high school winter sports season.

As of now, all winter sports are set to start on Monday. That means basketball, swimming, track and field, and even wrestling are cleared to go by the VHSL. The excitement is high for everyone, including VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun.

“We certainly are excited,” said Haun. “I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a little bit of nervousness.”

With COVID-19 cases rising, many schools have decided to opt out of specific sports this year, or all sports. Schools have also pushed back the start of their season until the new year, according to Dr. Haun.

As for schools in our coverage area, they are all set to get tryouts and practices started on Monday.