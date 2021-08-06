“We can be as great as anyone..” Terps hyped for wide receiver core, ahead of season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In the short sample size that was the 2020 season, Maryland football accomplished something no other Big Ten school could do. In five different games, they had a different leading receiver for each game; a testament to the strong core that is their wide receiver group.

Nick DeGennaro at Northwestern, Jeshaun Jones vs. Minnesota, Rakim Jarrett at Penn State, Dontay Demus Jr. at Indiana and Brian Cobbs vs. Rutgers. That’s how last season broke down; this season, there’s a new sense of excitement in the air. Coupled with the buzz behind new Offensive Coordinator, Dan Enos.

Dan Enos was hired by the Terrapins back in January, 2021; reuniting with Head Coach Mike Locksley since their days at Alabama, where Enos served as the Associate Head Coach, and Quarterbacks coach.

Enos’ last gig was with the Cincinnati Bearcats, as the Associate Head Coach, and Running backs coach; leading the team to a 9-0 record, and finishing No. 8 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Under Enos, the offense averaged 37.5 points and 212.4 rushing yards per game.

“You know sometimes when you’re on a team, sometimes you’re like ‘If we call this, we want that guy, if we call that, this guy or that guy.'”, said Dan Enos, when speaking to the depth of the wide receiver core. “I had this discussion the other day, there is stuff we call – if we got any of five or six receivers out there, its like ‘Alright, we’re good’. These guys have the ability to get a little separation, and get the ball when it gets to them. Really excited about the group. A lot of talent, but what I’ve been most impressed with them is the mindset, the toughness.”

There’s no one better who embodies the “mindset” element that Enos was speaking about, than senior wideout, Dontay Demus Jr. He was recently named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which notes the country’s most outstanding collegiate receiver, after leading the Terps in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns last season.

“We can be as great as anyone, you know, as anyone in the country.” said Dontay Demus Jr., “You know just as we put the playmakers we need to put in the positions for them to do successful things and that will happen. A lot of guys can create mismatches across the field with that depth and the size that we have inside, and outside. It looks great this year.”

The Terps will open their season at home, on September 4th, against West Virginia, at 3:30pm.