“We call the same plays for both of those guys”: Rivera says there is no change to game plan even with Heinicke starting

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — This Thursday, the Washington Football Team will host their division rivals, the New York Giants, and will be doing so with their back up as the starter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on IR today after suffering a hip injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the L.A. Chargers. Taylor Heinicke finished out the game, and will now be starting Thursday against the Giants.

For head coach Ron Rivera, he says nothing changes with the game plan.

“We call the same plays for both of those guys,” said Rivera. “So there really isn’t a difference in the way the plays are being called by Scott [Turner].”

Heinicke had to come in on short notice last year in the playoffs, and had an impressive game in the Wild Card around against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rivera believes that his back up has that kind of swagger, and the team knows it as well.

“I think our guys will rally around him. It’s just one of these things that some guys have an ability to create some enthusiasm, some excitement, and that’s kind of a little bit about Taylor because of the way he plays. He plays a little like his hair is on fire, he plays a little like a gunslinger. He understands what he has to do and how he has to do it, and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”