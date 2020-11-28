“We are seeing growth in many places”: Rivera talks about rookie RB Antonio Gibson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team came into Thanksgiving a half game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East division lead. Now, it’s Black Friday, and Washington sits atop of the division.

It’s hard to talk about Washington’s Thanksgiving win without mentioning rookie runningback Antonio Gibson.

Gibson finished the game with 115 yards rushing and 3 TDs, two of them being in the 4th quarter to secure the 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The rookie has really been coming around the second half the season. He now has at least one touchdown in the last five games, and eleven total on the year. This is exactly what the Washington coaching staff was hoping for when they drafted Gibson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I think the biggest thing with Antonio right now is we are seeing growth in many places,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “He is starting to show signs the signs of development and growth that we have been looking for.”

Gibson will look to keep his touchdown streak alive next week when Washington takes on the #1 defense in the NFL, the Pittsburg Steelers.