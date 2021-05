WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It didn’t look possible a month ago, but the Washington Wizards are in the playoffs.

After beating the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament, the Wizards are the 8-seed and will travel to take on the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers. Anything is possible now that Washington is in the playoffs.

We are ready to go,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “We are ready to get on a plane and get down to Philadelphia.”