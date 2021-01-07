“We are playing one night and one game”: Jack Del Rio has his defense ready for Brady and the Bucs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team’s Saturday night playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brings a lot of obstacles, but the biggest will be trying to slow down Tom Brady.

Throughout this year, the young Washington defense has been able to hold their own against some experienced quarterbacks. However, this weekend will be a different animal.

The defense is going to have to continue what they have been doing all year, and that is getting to the QB and causing turnovers.

The playoffs is where Brady thrives the most, but Washington Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio believes his guys are up for the challenge.

“I think our guys are dialed in, working on the preparation, looking forward to competing,” said Del Rio. “The guy (Brady) has sustained success throughout his career. But for us, we’re not playing 20 years of Tom. We are playing one night and one game.”