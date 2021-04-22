“We are obviously the underdog”: Madison football ready to take down the returning state champs Saturday

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison football comes into Saturday’s state semifinal undefeated on the season, and will even host the game. However, they are still huge underdogs against returning state champs South County.

“Four teams are left,” said senior cornerback Kieran Leogue. “We are obviously the underdog. But, that’s been the story all year. So, we’re ready.”

This has been the farthest run the Warhawks have gone in the playoffs in recent memory. They have played the Stallions in recent years, so they are ready to take down the champs, and put an end to their 23-game winning streak.

They’ve got a lot of talent all over the place,” said head coach Justin Counts. “We got to be sound fundamentally. When there’s an opportunity to make a play, we got to make a play. We got to make sure we stay focused and stay positive.”