“We are going to be unbelievably competitive”: Kim English speaks to media for first time after being named George Mason men’s basketball coach

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It’s a new era at George Mason University for men’s basketball. It’s the Kim English era.

After parting ways with Dave Paulsen after the season, George Mason hired Kim English as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team.

English was recently an assistant coach for the University of Tennessee, where he helped the Volunteers earn a five seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

In college, English played for Missouri, making the big dance all four years. He was named All Big 12 and was drafted in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

English spoke to the media for the first time since being hired Thursday afternoon, and the biggest thing he talked about was the team identity.

“We are going to be unbelievably competitive,” said English. “We are going to have an insatiable work ethic. Work on your game, become a better player. I’m committed to that. I’m committed to you guys becoming better individual players. That’s what’s going to make us better as a whole.”