“We are approaching it like we are playing”: Spring Mills football prepare for hopeful Sunday playoff matchup vs. Parkersburg

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) — As the first round of West Virginia state football playoffs starts Friday, Spring Mills will be waiting until Sunday to play. That is, if the game doesn’t get canceled.

The Cardinals’ opponent, Parkersburg, would not be allowed to play as of right now, due to their county being in the orange. The updated color coded map comes out on Saturday at 5 pm, and unless Parkersburg moves out of the orange, Spring Mills will receive a forfeit.

Whether they play or not, Spring Mills is practicing like they are playing on Sunday, and they hope they do, saying they haven’t played a game in about a month.

“We are approaching it like we are playing,” said head coach Josh Sims. “That’s what we can control right now.”

“We haven’t played a game in a couple of weeks,” said Spring Mills quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson. “So, execution, making sure we stay on track, making sure we got all of our schemes down and everything we got going on. Just keep it at the same pace and just go hard.”