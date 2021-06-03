“We added a lot of talent to our roster”: Scott Turner pleased with what the offense will look like this season

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — It was no secret that the Washington Football Team needed some upgrades on the offensive side of the ball.

Last year, the team was at the bottom of the NFL in almost every offensive category. During the offseason, the team made some moves, grabbing a veteran QB (Ryan Fitzpatrick) and another wide receiver (Curtis Samuel) to compliment Terry McLaurin.

If you mix the newcomers with some of the young breakout stars from the last few years (Antonio Gibson, Logan Thomas, and Terry McLaurin), and Washington’s offense is starting to look scary.

“I think we added a lot of talent to our roster,” said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. “The more talented players you have on your roster, your overall team is going to be better. We are a young team as far as we haven’t been together very long. So we have a lot of work to do to work through a bunch of different stuff and exactly find out what we’re going to be.”