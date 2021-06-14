WDVM Sports Montgomery County High School State Playoffs Coverage Central

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – There are 15 high school sports teams in Maryland, WDVM will be providing coverage of all of them, including highlights from select games and scores and updates from all.
State Quarterfinals
Baseball 4A
- Sherwood baseball – Will host in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, awaiting opponent, will likely be a No. 2 or 3 seed
- Churchill baseball – Will be on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, awaiting opponent, will likely be a No. 6, 7 or 8 seed
Baseball 3A
- Damascus baseball – No. 8 seed Damascus will visit No. 1 Centennial in Ellicott City, Maryland, in the MPSSAA 3A Baseball state quarterfinals at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
Boys lacrosse 4A
- Monday, June 14 – 5:15 p.m. – No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 8 Northwest at Sherwood high school in Olney, Maryland
- Monday, June 14 – 7:00 p.m. – No. 5 Churchill at No. 4 Severna Park at Severna Park high school in Severna Park, Maryland
Boys lacrosse 3A
- Monday, June 14 – 6:00 p.m. – No. 5 Towson at No. 4 Blake at Blake high school in Silver Spring, Maryland
Girls lacrosse 4A
- Monday, June 14 – 4:00 p.m. – No. 5 Whitman at No. 4 Dulaney at Dulaney high school in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland
- Monday, June 14 – 7:30 p.m. – No. 7 Quince Orchard at No. 2 Sherwood at Sherwood high school in Olney, Maryland
Girls lacrosse 3A
- Monday, June 14 – 5:00 p.m. – No. 5 Rockville at No. 4 Marriotts Ridge high school in Mariottsville, Maryland
Softball 4A
- Sherwood softball – Will host in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, awaiting opponent, will likely be a No. 2 or 3 seed
- Walter Johnson softball – Will either be at home or on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, will likely be a No. 4 or 5 seed
- Northwest softball – Locked in to No. 8 seed in state tournament, will be on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday
Softball 3A
- Damascus softball – Locked in to No. 5 seed in state tournament, will be on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday