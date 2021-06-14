WDVM Sports Montgomery County High School State Playoffs Coverage Central

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – There are 15 high school sports teams in Maryland, WDVM will be providing coverage of all of them, including highlights from select games and scores and updates from all.

State Quarterfinals

Baseball 4A

Sherwood baseball – Will host in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, awaiting opponent, will likely be a No. 2 or 3 seed

Churchill baseball – Will be on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, awaiting opponent, will likely be a No. 6, 7 or 8 seed

Baseball 3A

Damascus baseball – No. 8 seed Damascus will visit No. 1 Centennial in Ellicott City, Maryland, in the MPSSAA 3A Baseball state quarterfinals at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Boys lacrosse 4A

Monday, June 14 – 5:15 p.m. – No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 8 Northwest at Sherwood high school in Olney, Maryland

Monday, June 14 – 7:00 p.m. – No. 5 Churchill at No. 4 Severna Park at Severna Park high school in Severna Park, Maryland

Boys lacrosse 3A

Monday, June 14 – 6:00 p.m. – No. 5 Towson at No. 4 Blake at Blake high school in Silver Spring, Maryland

Girls lacrosse 4A

Monday, June 14 – 4:00 p.m. – No. 5 Whitman at No. 4 Dulaney at Dulaney high school in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland

Monday, June 14 – 7:30 p.m. – No. 7 Quince Orchard at No. 2 Sherwood at Sherwood high school in Olney, Maryland

Girls lacrosse 3A

Monday, June 14 – 5:00 p.m. – No. 5 Rockville at No. 4 Marriotts Ridge high school in Mariottsville, Maryland

Softball 4A

Sherwood softball – Will host in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, awaiting opponent, will likely be a No. 2 or 3 seed

Walter Johnson softball – Will either be at home or on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday, will likely be a No. 4 or 5 seed

Northwest softball – Locked in to No. 8 seed in state tournament, will be on the road in state quarterfinal round on Tuesday

Softball 3A