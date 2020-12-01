WDVM Sports: Maryland Basketball Talk November 30th

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington Times sports report Andy Kostka joins WDVM’s Allif Karim, to discuss the Maryland Terrapin’s basketball season, that begins this Wednesday, November 25th, at home against Old Dominion.

  • Is this team legit, after their 3-0 start?
  • What is Jairus Hamilton’s role with the team?
  • Is Donta Scott better suited coming off the bench?
  • What did we think of Chol Marial’s first start for the Terps?
  • What do we expect to see from their next non-conference matchups?
  • James Graham III’s addition to the team

