WDVM Sports: Maryland Basketball Talk November 30th

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington Times sports report Andy Kostka joins WDVM’s Allif Karim, to discuss the Maryland Terrapin’s basketball season, that begins this Wednesday, November 25th, at home against Old Dominion.
- Is this team legit, after their 3-0 start?
- What is Jairus Hamilton’s role with the team?
- Is Donta Scott better suited coming off the bench?
- What did we think of Chol Marial’s first start for the Terps?
- What do we expect to see from their next non-conference matchups?
- James Graham III’s addition to the team