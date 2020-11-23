WDVM Sports: Maryland Basketball Talk November 23

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington Time’s Andy Kostka joins WDVM’s Allif Karim, to discuss the Maryland Terrapin’s basketball season, that begins this Wednesday, November 25th, at home against Old Dominion.

  • General themes about Terrapins from Men’s Basketball Media Day
  • Jalen Smith’s role with the Phoenix Suns
  • How to fill Jalen’s missing role this season
  • How to fill Anthony Cowan’s missing role this season
  • Chemistry building issues this season
  • Big Ten expectations for this season
  • Fan expectations for the season

