WDVM Sports: Maryland Basketball Talk December 10th

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Andy Kostka, from the Washington Times, and Lila Bromberg, from the Testudo Times; joins WDVM’s Allif Karim in discussing the season so far, and look ahead for the Maryland Men’s basketball team.

  • What did we see from the Terps’ last night, that seems troubling moving ahead?
  • What do the new leaders have to do moving ahead? What was holding them back?
  • How does Darryl Morsell need to step up?
  • What is the key point to improve on, before they play Rutgers?
  • How impressive have Donta Scott, and Hakim Hart been for the Terps?

