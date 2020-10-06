WDVM Sports: WFT & Ravens Talk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Sun Baltimore Ravens beat writer Daniel Oyefusi and Washington Football Team beat writer Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic DC join WDVM’s Alex Flum to discuss the first four games of the season for the teams that they cover.
Topics Covered
- Whether the teams are living up to or exceeding expectations up to this point
- Dwayne Haskins’ development
- Lamar Jackson’s star potential
- The Ravens backfield
- Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s inspiring fight against cancer
- Predictions for this week