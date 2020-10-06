WDVM Sports: WFT & Ravens Talk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - After 14 days of working more than 12 hours each day, seven days a week; local artist Quielan "GraffDummy" Gantt finally unveils his mural project on the main court at Wheaton Park.

This court serves as a main staple for the RuthAnn Monroe Summer Basketball League; and the Commissioner of the league, Ebonie "Eb" Williams, was the one who drove Quielan to the project, with the help of the city of Hagerstown.