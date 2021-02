COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) - The Maryland men's basketball has seven games remaining in the regular season and its a crucial stretch.

"We know where we are and we know where we have to get," head coach Mark Turgeon said. "We know what we have to do. And hopefully we're good enough to do. We'll see. We've got to be a lot more consistent than we've been from game to game, no matter who we're playing. Because everybody is good in our league. I really believe that."