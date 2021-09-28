WDVM Reaches TV Deal With Mount St. Mary’s Men’s Basketball

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM is happy to announce that an agreement has been reached with Mount St. Mary’s to broadcast five live men’s basketball games this season.

“We are excited to partner with Mount St. Mary’s University and bring local programming to our viewing audience,” said WDVM general manager David Bangura.

The live broadcast schedule for this season is as follows:

November 27 vs. Naval Academy at 2 p.m.

November 30 vs. Howard University at 7 p.m.

December 11 vs. American University at 4 p.m.

December 18 vs. Morgan State at 4 p.m.

December 22 vs. UMBC at 7 p.m.

“This is big for our program,” said Mount men’s basketball head coach Dan Engelstad. “We’re trying to take those next steps as a program and be nationally recognized and to be able to do that we have to have great local coverage and WDVM does a great job.”

“Hopefully this coverage will allow some new fans to get engaged with our program because we have a fun product and I can’t wait to show the community.”