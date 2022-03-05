MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Friday night with the girls’ state quarterfinals.
4A State Quarterfinals
- No. 7 Blake vs. No. 2 Clarksburg: The Clarksburg Coyotes battled through adversity early to beat the Blake Bengals at home 69-40 to book their ticket to the state semifinals. Clarksburg will play No. 3 C.H. Flowers on Tuesday, March 8 at Paint Branch High School. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm.
- No. 5 Churchill vs. No. 4 Western: The Western Doves dominated at home with an 86-56 win over the Churchill Bulldogs. The Bulldogs end their season with a 17-4 record.
- No. 6 Rockville vs. No. 3 River Hill: The Rockville Rams pull off the 42-40 upset over the River Hill Hawks to advance to the state semifinals. The Rams will play No. 2 Howard in the state semifinals at Paint Branch High School on March 9. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm