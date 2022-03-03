MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Thursday with the girls’ regional finals. Winners of these matchups will play in the state quarterfinals over the weekend.
4A West Region I
- No. 4 Wootton vs. No. 2 Churchill: Churchill put on a dominant performance against Wootton, locking up a 62-42 win at home to lock up the region title. The Bulldogs will now be re-seeded for the state quarterfinals.
4A West Region II
- No. 2 Urbana vs. No. 1 Clarksburg: The Clarksburg Coyotes take down the Urbana Hawks in a battle of the undefeated teams, winning 54-43.
4A North Region II
- No. 3 Blair vs. No. 1 Blake: The Blair Blazers pull off the upset against the Blake Bengals, taking the road battle 40-25 and locking up the region title.
3A West Region II
- No. 3 Damascus vs. No. 1 Rockville: The Rockville Rams defend their home court against the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets, picking up the 62-36 win and winning the region title.