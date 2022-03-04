MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Friday night with the boys’ state quarterfinals.
4A State Quarterfinals
- No. 7 North Point vs. No. 2 Churchill: The Churchill Bulldogs advance to the state semifinals with a dominant win at home over North Point, winning 70-53. Despite a small lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs exploded in the second half to put the game away. Churchill’s Tre Stott had 15 points at halftime.
- No. 5 Blair vs. No. 4 Eleanor Roosevelt: The Blair Blazers’ season comes to an end with a 55-41 loss to Eleanor Roosevelt from Greenbelt, Maryland. Blair ends their season with a 15-6 record.
- No. 6 Northwest vs. No. 3 Meade: The Northwest Jaguars fall short in the state quarterfinals against the Meade Mustangs, losing 82-76. The Jaguars end their season with a 15-6 record.
3A State Quarterfinals
- No. 8 Oakdale vs. No. 1 Damascus: The Damascus Hornets’ season ends with a heartbreaking 56-55 loss to Oakdale from Frederick, Maryland.