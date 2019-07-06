WDVM Inaugural Hotdog Eating Contest

Sports Reporter Allif Karim eats six hotdogs in five minutes

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

In the inaugural WDVM Hotdog Eating Contest, Sports Reporter Allif Karim eats six hotdogs in five minutes, a new WDVM record.

