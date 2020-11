HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – November 11th marks the start of early signing day for all high school athletes that are signing on to play collegiate sports, except for football.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic; WDVM-25 has not been able to meet and celebrate these athletes in person, but we invite you to celebrate them virtually with us; send us an email wdvmsports@nexstar.tv.

Congratulations to Jason Jozwiak (left) for signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his Lacrosse career at the University of Delaware. @DelawareMLAX @urbanaboyslax #GoBlueHens pic.twitter.com/1DLmOXhD7k — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Heidi Hartje for signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her Gymnastics career at West Virginia University. @WVUGymnastics #GoMountaineers pic.twitter.com/swF589UsX3 — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Jack Jozwiak (right) for signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his Lacrosse career at the University of Delaware. @DelawareMLAX @urbanaboyslax #GoBlueHens pic.twitter.com/21VCHSV5th — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Avery Hines for signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her Lacrosse career at Stony Brook University. @StonyBrookWLAX @UHSgirlslax #prouddad #GoSeawolves pic.twitter.com/lThlbhmdVT — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Maggie Goodwin for signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her Field Hockey career at Virginia Commonwealth Unviversity. @VCURamsFH @oldagej #GoRams pic.twitter.com/x2LqW6YQvv — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Jadelyn Coleman for signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her Lacrosse career at High Point University! @hpuwlax @uhsgirlslax #GoPanthers pic.twitter.com/Loaer72Gzq — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Ella Auderset for signing her Letter of Intent to continue her Track & Field career at the University of North Carolina! @UNCTrack_Field @uhsxctf #GoTarheels pic.twitter.com/6s5Zx2kEpm — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Brooke Alban for signing her Letter if Intent today to continue her Gymnastics career at West Virginia University. @WVUGymnastics pic.twitter.com/M2fdkvC3jl — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Natalie Voorhees for signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her Lacrosse career at the University of Pittsburgh. @Pitt_WLAX @UHSgirlslax #GoPanthers pic.twitter.com/HDhAEfXhxN — Urbana Athletics (@Urbana_Hawks) November 11, 2020

Gabby has signed! Will study Elementary Education and play Women’s Lacrosse at The Mount!🥍🏔 So proud of her!! #fcpscte #omsbettertogether #TheMount pic.twitter.com/ooC59Pov3m — Ronald Averill (@OMSTechEd9) November 11, 2020

Another stellar student-athlete signs to play in college! Congratulations to Jackson VanTassell for becoming a Highlander! @jvantass21 @RadfordBaseball #NationalSigningDay #OnceATitanAlwaysATitan pic.twitter.com/Z98nJd20AS — FCPS Tuscarora HS Athletics (@THSTitans) November 11, 2020

Still more superb athletes to celebrate that are signing to continue their careers at the next level. Expecting to celebrate @julia_slivka and @laurenmoore2021 as soon as it is official! (But these unofficial pics are an early nod) pic.twitter.com/uLJgCfOeM5 — FCPS Tuscarora HS Athletics (@THSTitans) November 11, 2020

Very exciting news for Rachel Nichols @rachnichols28 as she officially signs to play Women's Lacrosse at @FrostburgWLax … awaiting pics of this new Bobcat#NationalSigningDay #OnceATitanAlwaysATitan pic.twitter.com/iBTsf9xhNZ — FCPS Tuscarora HS Athletics (@THSTitans) November 11, 2020