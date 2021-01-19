WCPS provides update on Return to Play for winter sports

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday evening, Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) announced a new update on the Return to Play status for winter sports. In-person practices for winter sports can begin on February 6th. Competitions for winter sports can begin on February 26th.

Currently, winter sport athletes in the county are participating in virtual conditioning.

The exact wording from the press release is as follows:

“Within the first 20 days of practice, each team will scrimmage other county teams. The competitive schedule will include playing county teams again for the record. Assuming winter sports begins on February 6, 2021, the first eligible competition date will be Friday, February 26, 2021.”

If practices cannot begin on that date of February 6th, then the winter sports season will be canceled.