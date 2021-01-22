WCPS Athletics Supervisor, Eric Michael, clarifies details about start to winter sports

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The start of winter sports will look very different for Washington County, Maryland. For starters; the season itself won’t start until February 26th. Practice for the season begins on February 6th.

Right now, student-athletes are participating in virtual conditioning activities, through the guidance of their coaches. But leading up to the start of competition, practice can move inside; under the guidance of the schools’ athletics department; and as part of the hybrid model put in place by Washington County Public Schools, for all students.

According to Athletics Supervisor, Eric Michael; practices may look very different before the start of the season. He said there is a possibility of teams being broken up in groups, based on full roster, and practice with their coaches in intervals.

Athletes and staff, will have to mask at all points possible during practice, and games; with a break being implemented during each game, for rest. This will happen for all sports, with the exception of swimming and diving.

The decision to have spectators will be made at a later date. WCPS has not announce anything about spectators yet. It does not mean they can or cannot attend at this time, but as they get closer to the date, WCPS will share information regarding spectators.

For the full interview with Eric Michael, watch below: