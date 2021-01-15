Washington Wizards struggling with COVID-19, games postponed on Sunday and Monday

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – General Manager Tommy Sheppard announced this Friday, six Washington Wizards players have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine players overall are in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Sheppard: "What's ahead is going to be determined day-by-day." — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 15, 2021

“We’re hoping that there are no new positive tests tomorrow, we will be able to get back into the gym with 1 vs. 0. Our full trust is in the league in guiding us to getting as healthy as possible.”, according to the team’s social media.

Early Friday morning, the Wizards announced they would not be playing Cleveland in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday; piling on to make it four consecutive postponements for the franchise in their season schedule.