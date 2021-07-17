Washington Wizards hire Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Wizards made it official on Saturday, hiring Wes Unseld Jr. as their new head coach.

Unseld Jr. will be the 25th coach in franchise history, a franchise where he was a former assistant, and his father, Wes Unseld, was a former coach. His father led the Wizards to their only championship in franchise history.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Unseld Jr. agreed to a four-year contract with the team.

Unseld Jr. was previously spent the last six season with the Denver Nuggets, but has been a long time assistant coach in the NBA.