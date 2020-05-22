Washington Wizards guard John Wall launches rent assistance program “202 Assist” for DC residents

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2018 file photo, Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Washington. The Washington Wizards said point Wall will be sidelined for more than another year because he ruptured his left Achilles tendon after slipping and falling at home. The team said Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that Wall’s tendon surgery has not been scheduled. He should be able to return to full basketball activity about a year after the operation. (AP Photo/Al Drago, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington Wizards guard, John Wall, announced on Friday the launch of a new program through the John Wall Family Foundations (JWFF) called “202 Assist,” which will provide rent assistance to Ward 8 residents in Washington, D.C. effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ward 8 community is special to me. It is where I train and practice with my teammates. It’s also where I get to work with the families of Bright Beginnings on so many special events,” said Wall in a letter on the initiative’s website.

We’re proud to launch the #202Assist, a 4-week rent relief fundraiser for Ward 8 families. We are partnering w/ @HCSINC and @LydiasHouseDC. Join @JohnWall in raising funds for families impacted by the D.C. Rent Crisis and COVID-19. Donate today @ https://t.co/LSYcqFmj62. pic.twitter.com/rPlrImLdED — JW-Family Foundation (@JWFamFoundation) May 22, 2020

Named after its area code, 202 Assist is the first rent relief program in D.C.

“D.C. has been my second home for 10 years now, and I have always had a strong connection to the community,” said Wall in a press release. “After learning how COVID-19 has affected the residents of Ward 8, I felt that I needed to act which is why I have partnered with the city. I hope that others will join me to help those in need during these uncertain times.”

Along with the city, the initiative will also work closely with Lydia’s House and Housing Counseling Services which are two organizations dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable areas.

“The District is getting through this by coming together. Our community is strong, and our neighbors are stepping up to support each other and especially those in need,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We are grateful for John’s commitment to his adopted hometown with this program to support rent relief. We are working to address these new challenges and this program provides another much-needed financial bridge for our residents.”

The foundation has set a fundraising goal of $300,000 that they are hoping to raise over a four week period between May 22 through June 22. You can click here to donate.