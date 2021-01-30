Washington Wizards finally have practice with most players present

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — It’s been tough sledding so far this season for the Washington Wizards.

The team is currently last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 3-12. Some of that can be put on the fact that Washington hasn’t had a full team practice in about a month.

Recently, the team was shutdown for nine days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, however, the team finally had a practice with most of their players present.

“It was nice to get back and get after each other,” said Robin Lopez. “Have a physical practice. Have a really competitive practice.”

“I thought we needed it,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “Almost 30 days that we actually had a practice with our entire roster. It’s hard to get things that you need done when you have two coaches subbing in as players.”

The Wizards’ next game is on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.