Washington win NFC East title, after beating an uninterested Philadelphia team 20-14

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith (11) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA, P.a. (WDVM) – For a little bit, football somehow became a game of hot potato; with both teams giving each other a chance to win – I know how that sounds – and after the dust cleared out, the Washington Football Team came out on top, 20-14, over a disheartened Philadelphia team.

Washington will now prepare for a Saturday home playoff game, against Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 8:15 PM kickoff at FedEx Field.

“We were turnt up, what it should have been after winning the division!” said Kamren Curl, the seventh round draft pick for Washington this season, who came away with an interception as well against Philadelphia.

Alex Smith started for Washington, despite showing clear signs of struggling because of his calf injury, that kept him out of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

“The guy that has battled back to where he is, that was huge. And I think that shows a little about who we are.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera, as he spoke to the level of grit Alex Smith showed against Philadelphia.

“We’re gonna play against a really good football team, with a lot of good football players.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera, when asked about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’ll be pretty cool, to get one off him.” said Kamren Curl, when asked about playing Tom Brady this Saturday for the playoffs.