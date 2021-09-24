Washington wide receivers coach preaches ‘dictator mindset’ heading into Sunday vs. Buffalo

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team heads into Week 3 with a 1-1 record, and will have a tough matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

The big matchup between the two teams is the Bills offense going up against the Washington defense. However, it’s what happens on the opposite side of that matchup that will possibly determine the outcome of the game.

The Washington offense versus the Buffalo defense. Can Washington put up enough points to give their team a shot at winning on the road against the Bills?

For the Washington offense, the team will hope that Terry McLaurin will have another productive game. McLaurin tore apart the Giants secondary on Thursday night, and the hope is that him, along with the rest of the wide receiving crew, can do the same against a tough Bills secondary, with veteran players such as Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White.

Washington wide receivers coach Drew Terrell spoke to the media on Thursday about the task at hand this weekend, as well as the rest of the season for his players.

“The Bills are an aggressive defense,” said Terrell. “I think our guys know that, and they know that no matter who we play, we are in a dictator mindset. We are going to dictate to those guys. We are not going to allow them to control the game. We are going to control the tempo because at the end of the day, they got to defend us.”