Washington waives Haskins

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Dwayne Haskins time with the Washington Football Team has come to an end as the team waived him on Monday.

The move comes just a day after Washington failed to beat the Carolina Panthers and clinch the NFC East division crown. Haskins struggled in the game and has not played up to the expectations this season. Last week, photographs surfaced of Haskins not wearing a mask at his girlfriends birthday party with strippers hours after a loss to Seattle.

Haskins, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was fined $40,000 for breaking COVID-19 protocol and lost his status as a captain. Now he’s lost his status as a member of the team.

As Washington’s playoff push continues, currently injured quarterback Alex Smith will start Sunday if he is available. If not, head coach Ron Rivera says Taylor Heinicke, who was signed to the practice squad in early December, will start. Former practice squad player Steven Montez is Washington’s third quarterback.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020