Indiana Pacers’ Aaron Holiday (3) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards have traded their 22nd pick, Isaiah Jackson, for the 31st pick, and Aaron Holiday, with the Indiana Pacers.

Wizards will receive No. 31 — along with Aaron Holiday — from Indiana too, sources said. https://t.co/C1133bFQB2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Aaron Holiday fills depth in the point guard spot for the Washington Wizards; averaging 7.7 points per game, and 2.4 assists per game. Aaron shoots 37.2% from the perimeter, in three seasons with Indiana.