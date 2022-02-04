Washington Spirit ready to defend NWSL title, hold third preseason practice Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Va (WDVM) — Back in November, the Washington Spirit defied all obstacles and all odds to win their first NWSL Championship. Now the road to repeat begins!

Friday afternoon at The St. James in Springfield was the site for the Spirit’s third preseason practice. A long way until the regular season in May, but you can already feel the excitement and energy from this team.

Looking at the roster, there is loads of talent back from the championship winning team a season ago. Also, a handful of players that will be heading out to represent the US Women’s National Team in the SheBelieves Cup starting on February 17.

Heading into this season, all eyes will be on the Spirit to see if they can repeat.

“I think everyone is excited to get ready for the season and defend our championship,” said goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury. “We know it’s not going to be easy, but we’re excited and ready to do that.”

There’s very little rust, and that’s just a testament to how much everyone has been working,” said head coach Kris Ward. “We are moving forward, and we’re more than capable of dealing with a target on our backs.”