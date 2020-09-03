Washington Spirit prepare for season opener against Sky Blue FC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Less than three months following the end of the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, the Washington Spirit will be back in competition, this time competing in the NWSL Fall Series.

Their first opponent will be Sky Blue FC, who had knocked out the Spirit to make their way onto the Challenge Cup semifinals. This season, however, will be marked by the opt outs and players that have been loaned out to clubs in Europe, for their season ahead.

Head Coach for the Washington Spirit, Richie Burke, says, “We see a lot of players going on loan, we see players opting out. There’s nothing we can do to control that but what we can control is ourselves and how we want to play and how we want to do. And that’s been a huge emphasis going into these games. Lets just focus on us and take care of us.”