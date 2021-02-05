Washington Spirit open preseason training camp at WFT facility

Washington Spirit head coach Richie Burke speaks to his team during a preseason training camp practice at the Washington Football Team’s indoor practice bubble.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Spirit are in their first week of preseason training camp and with snow still on the ground, they’re training inside at the Washington Football Team’s practice bubble.

“The Washington Football Team has really extended themselves to help us out,” head coach Richie Burke said. “And that climate controlled environment is brilliant.”

Two key players will be reporting to the US Women’s National Soccer Team for the SheBelieves Cup – Defenders Emily Sonnett and Kelley O’Hara, who was a huge splash trade acquisition during the offseason. The Spirit also boast international talent in Julia Roddar from Sweden and forwards Saori Takarada and Kumi Yokoyama from Japan. Another name of note is number two overall pick rookie Trinity Rodman.

Burke and the squad, are excited to be back in to the swing of things.

“So pleased to be back on the training ground with players playing football,” Burke said. “It’s the lifeblood, it’s where everybody gets jazzed to be out there. We’re trying to balance it a little bit just now with our load levels, because it is in an inordinately long preseason for us.”

The NWSL Challenge Cup will begin in April, with the regular season starting on May 15.