Washington Spirit announce new ownership group, includes Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager, Dominique Dawes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Spirit continue to grow on the field and off of it. The franchise announced in an official team release Wednesday morning that a new group of investors, will become a part of the franchise.
The group consists of more than two dozen people from the political, sports and entertainment worlds. Notable names include Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager and former Olympians, gymnast Dominique Dawes and US World Cup goalie Briana Scurry.
Steve Baldwin, who is the current managing partner, and co-owners Bill Lynch and Y. Michele Kang, will all continue to have a major stake in the team, according to reports.
Washington, DC native, entrepreneur Devin Talbott, is described as the lead investor of the group in the team’s release.
Here is the full list of investors released by the Spirit:
- Craig Abod
- Veronica Atkins
- Chelsea Clinton
- Tom and Linda Daschle
- Dominique Dawes
- Joe Duckett
- Tracy Fitzsimmons and Knox Singleton
- Assia Grazioli-Venier
- Jenna Bush Hager
- Matt and Soogi Hong
- Phil and Cathy Horvitz
- Razmig Hovaghimian
- Mark and Kimberly Johnson
- Justin and Cindy Kuzemka
- Kyle and Amanda Lierman
- Terry Lin
- Jimmy Lynn
- Bonnie McElveen-Hunter
- Mary Mochary
- Dr. Kurt Newman
- Suzanne Niedland
- Brian Nightingale
- Estee Portnoy
- Didac Lee
- Scott Reynolds
- Shannon and Johnathan Robertson
- Danielle and George Scott
- Brianna Scurry and Chryssa Zizos
- David Schiff
- Claire Shipman and Jay Carney
- Devin Talbott
- Mark Wishner