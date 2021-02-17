Washington Spirit announce new ownership group, includes Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager, Dominique Dawes

Washington Spirit head coach Richie Burke speaks to his team during a preseason training camp practice at the Washington Football Team’s indoor practice bubble.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Spirit continue to grow on the field and off of it. The franchise announced in an official team release Wednesday morning that a new group of investors, will become a part of the franchise.

The group consists of more than two dozen people from the political, sports and entertainment worlds. Notable names include Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager and former Olympians, gymnast Dominique Dawes and US World Cup goalie Briana Scurry.

Steve Baldwin, who is the current managing partner, and co-owners Bill Lynch and Y. Michele Kang, will all continue to have a major stake in the team, according to reports.

Washington, DC native, entrepreneur Devin Talbott, is described as the lead investor of the group in the team’s release.

Here is the full list of investors released by the Spirit: