Washington Spirit and Shenandoah University enter partnership; benefiting both on, and off the field

WINCHESTER, V.a. (WDVM) – The Washington Spirit and Shenandoah University are partnering together, to provide free classes to players on the team, in exchange for internship opportunities, hospitality, and promotion.

“The opportunity to partner with the Spirit is a true honor,” said Assistant Vice President of Opportunity Development Fritz Polite, Ph.D in a press release. “We stress the constructs of merging theory with practice and this symbiotic relationship will create opportunities for internships/practicums and mentoring opportunities. This will also allow us to share our network of multiple sport/entertainment industry partners with the Spirit. This is a perfect match.”

This three-year partnership was finalized between both parties on Thursday. Washington Spirit players are eligible to enroll in Shenandoah University, tuition free; for undergraduate and graduate courses. Currently, Audrey Bledson, and Paige Nielsen of the Washington Spirit are enrolled; Bledsoe is enrolled in the MBA program, and Nielsen is working on her graduate certificate in cybersecurity management.

“The longer we play professionally, the longer we are out of the traditional workforce,” Bledsoe said. “It’s hard to acquire other skills because of how strenuous our jobs are. Shenandoah has been great because they offer a hybrid model. I can go take classes in person or online. I’m learning business skills that I can apply to my life now as a professional athlete and that I can use as I transition to life after soccer.”

The Washington Spirit will provide internship opportunities in physical therapy and athletic training to Shenandoah students, along with internships at international and national events.

“This partnership is a win-win for the Spirit and Shenandoah,” said Athletic Director Bridget Lyons, Ph.D. “The opportunities for interaction with internships, community service, and leadership seminars will benefit all our students and student-athletes.”