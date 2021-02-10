Washington signs Heinicke to two-year deal

FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Landover, Md., in this , Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, file photo. Washington re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to an $8.75 million, two-year contract, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team has made a move at quarterback, and a fan favorite who joined the team late last season, is staying with the team.

Taylor Heinicke, who just months ago was taking grad school classes at Old Dominion University, has inked a two-year, $8.75 million contract with the burgundy and gold.

Heinicke joined the team as its practice squad COVID-19 emergency quarterback late last season, and saw game action when quarterback Dwayne Haskins was benched in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

With Alex Smith injured and Kyle Allen out for the season, Heinicke went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dazzling fans in the wild card loss.

Heinicke says, he’s thankful for where he is and attributes his success to hard work and determination.

“You keep working towards it. You can’t take two to three days off and expect to get better. It was an everyday thing,” Heinicke said. “So that’s the biggest thing and it’s tough to keep going. Being out of the league for a year and a half, you just gotta keep grinding and fortunately it happened for me.”

Heinicke told reporters that he’ll be celebrating by having beers with his family, adding that he might have to drink a couple Heinekens.