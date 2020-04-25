Washington Redskins trade OT Trent Williams to 49ers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Redskins trade former Pro Bowl OT Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year.
First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason.
The deal reunites him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.