Washington Redskins trade OT Trent Williams to 49ers

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Landover, Md. The agent for Trent Williams says he would like the Washington Redskins to trade or release their longtime starting left tackle. Agent Vince Taylor sent a statement with the request to the Associated Press on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Taylor says the relationship between Williams and the team had reached a point where it’s in everyone’s best interest for the 31-year-old to be traded or released and cited irreconcilable differences. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Redskins trade former Pro Bowl OT Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year.

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason.

The deal reunites him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.