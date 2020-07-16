Washington Post reports multiple sexual harassment, verbal abuse allegations against ex-Redskins employees

(WDVM) — Washington Post has released its exclusive news report in which 15 women accused several ex-employees of D.C.’s NFL team of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

Just one woman was able to speak on the record — the other 14 cited “a fear of litigation” due to signing non-disclosure agreements, the Post reported. The allegations go back all the way to 2006, during most of Dan Snyder’s tenure owning the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

The Post said Snyder was not one of the employees who was accused by the 15 women. Snyder and the accused employees declined to comment, the Post said.

The Washington Post’s exclusive report comes after multiple sports journalists were tweeting mysteriously about a major story coming about the Washington football team with some bad details.

